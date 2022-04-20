Nine New 'Rail Neer' Plants Set To Make Railways Self-Sufficient

Hapur: Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is in the process of making nine new plants of 'Rail Neer,' in a move which will make railways self-sufficient as far as packaged drinking water is concerned, after the plants commence.

At present, 'Rail Neer' is able to meet only 45-50 per cent of the total demand for drinking water at railway premises in India but production is likely to be almost doubled after the starting of nine new plants across the country.

Talking to mediapersons at Uttar Pradesh's Hapur Rail Neer plant, Rail Neer's Group General Manager Siyaram said that currently, 10 plants of Rail Neer are operating throughout the country which can only meet 45-50 per cent of the total demand for drinking water in railway premises. For this reason, railway has to buy drinking water from other brands whose quality cannot be guaranteed. He said, "Following the initiation of nine new plants in the country, IRCTC will become self-sufficient in meeting the demand for Rail Neer." Further, he said that as of now, IRCTC is able to regularly supply around 11 lakh liters of Rail Neer through the 10 plants operating currently, whereas its regular demand is at around 19 lakh liters. The nine new plants will be able to fill this gap, he said.

At present, IRCTC's plants are at work in Delhi's Nangloi, Danapur in Patna, Palur in Chennai, Ambarnath in Mumbai, Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, Thiruvananthpuram's Parasalla, Bilapur in Chhattisgarh, UP's Hapur, Sanand in Ahmedabad and Mandideep in Bhopal. The plants at Hapur, Sanand and Mandideep had started in April, this year itself.

The construction of six new plants is almost in the process of completion in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Howrah's Sankrail in West Bengal, Jagi Road in Guwahati, Jabalpur, Bhusawal and Una and they are likely to kick-off from March next year. Apart from these, three new plants are also being established in Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam and Bhubhaneshwar and with the initiation of all these new plants, IRCTC will be able to meet the demand of Rail Neer in the railway premises of India.

Interestingly, water is passed through eight processes of purity to make 'Rail Neer.' Waterborne odor is reduced through the use of 'activated carbon,' while the hardness of water is removed through softeners. Carbonic impurities are removed by the ultra-filtration membranes process while mineral salts, viruses and bacteria are separated through reverse osmosis (RO) membrane.

The pH (hydrogen ion concentration) in the water is balanced with calcite marble media. The remaining contaminants are removed with the help of two micron filters. The remaining viruses and bacteria are destroyed by ultra violet (UV) filters. Adequate shelf-life of water is ensured through ozonation in the final stage of the purification process. Even before these eight processes, chlorine is mixed in the water as part of its chlorination and then left for seven to eight hours.

According to Mr Siyaram, hardly any other brand of bottled drinking water follows the eight-step purification process as devoutly as Rail Neer. He expressed hope that after fulfilling the demand of railways in the coming days, Rail Neer can also be launched in the market.

'Rail Neer' has been conferred with many awards for its quality. Berkshire Media LLC of America has honored 'Rail Neer' with the 'India's Best Brand of the Year Award 2018'. Apart from this, Consumer Voice magazine also recognized 'Rail Neer' as the top performing brand in the category of drinking water in 2017. 'Rail Neer' was also awarded India's most trusted brand in the year 2016. UNI