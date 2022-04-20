Nine More Covid-19 Deaths In U'khand, Infection Tally Crosses 71K Mark

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 71,256 on Sunday as 466 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 65,102 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,368. The state's toll rose to 1,155 as nine succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 631. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 251. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally come down to 91.36 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 181 fresh cases, whereas Pauri Garhwal, Haridwar, Nainital, Pithoragarh, U S Nagar, Chamoli and Uttarkashi followed with 65, 53, 40, 38, 23, 16 and 15 cases respectively. That apart, 14 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 7 Champawat, 5 each in Almora and Bageshwar and 4 in Rudraprayag.

