Nine militants killed in Pakistan

Islamabad: Nine militants have been killed in the air strikes in Pakistan's Khyber Agency, media reported on Sunday. An Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said jets pounded Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Lashkar-i-Islam (LI) hideouts on Saturday in Tirah Valley, Dawn online reported. The ISPR claimed that nine militants affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Lashkar-i-Islam (LI) were killed in the air strikes and five of their hideouts destroyed. Lashkar-i-Islam (LI) spokesman Salahuddin Ayubi, however, rejected the ISPR's claim IANS