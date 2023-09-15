Nine killed in two road accidents in Andhra

Tirupati: Nine people were killed in two separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya and Chittoor districts on Friday.

Five devotees, including three women, were killed and 11 others injured when a Toofan vehicle collided with a truck near Matampalle village in K.V. Palle mandal of Annamayya district.

According to police, the accident occurred when a group of devotees from Belgavi district of Karnataka were returning home after 'darshan' at Tirumala temple at Tirupati.

The deceased were identified as Shobha (36), Ambika (14), driver Hanumanthu (45), Mananda (35) and Hanumanth (38). Eleven others were also injured in the accident. They were admitted to a hospital.

Four persons, including a woman, were killed in another accident in Chittoor district. The accident occurred near Tellagundalapalli in Thavanampalle mandal when an ambulance rammed into a milk van parked on the road.

The patient, who was being brought from Bengaluru to RIMS Hospital at Tirupati and three others travelling with him in the ambulance, were killed. The deceased were natives of Odisha.

Patient Umsesh Chandra Sahu (46) was also killed in the tragedy. The other deceased were identified as Trilokchand Naik (63), Rashmita Sahu (45) and Vijaya Naik (56).

