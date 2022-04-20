Nine Killed In Road Accident In Bareilly

At least nine people were killed and several others injured in a road accident on Bisalpur road in Buhata area of the district, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the accident took place on Wednesday, when an overspeeding truck hit a motorcycle in which Sandeep (30) and his wife Richa (28) were crushed to death.

Later, the truck hit a van in which 7 people including a child were killed.

The deceased have been identified as Shama, Shiva, Rahmat Bi, Isma, Azmat, Yunus and a minor Hassan, police said.

Four people, including the truck driver, were critically injured and admitted to the hospital.

UNI