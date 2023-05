Moscow: A fire broke out at one-storey wooden building in the village of Prichulymsky in Russia's Tomsk region, killing at least nine people, the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the morning, the confirmed number of deaths in the fire was six, but this figure has since been revised, Sputnik reported.

"As of 10:10 (03:10 GMT), the bodies of nine people have been discovered," the news agency quoted the ministry as saying.

—UNI