Waco: A shooting involving rival biker gangs at a Central Texas restaurant has left nine people dead and some others wounded. Waco police Sgt W Patrick Swanton says eight people died at the scene of the shooting at the Twin Peaks says the fight began with punches and then escalated to knives and firearms. It's not restaurant about noon and another person died at a hospital. Swanton immediately clear if bystanders are among the dead. The severity of injuries to others was not immediately known. He says police were aware that gang members were gathering at the restaurant and officers were present when shooting began. Some of the officers fired on bikers as the shooting spilled from the restaurant into a busy parking lot. Patrons and bystanders dove for cover. PTI