Nine dead as train hits railway workers in China

Beijing: Nine lives were lost when a passenger train hit a group of railway workers in the northwestern Chinese province of Gansu on Friday, local media reported.

The incident occurred around 0520 hrs. The train was heading from the city of Urumqi, the administrative center of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, for the city of Hangzhou in the province of Zhejiang when it rammed into the group of workers in Gansu's prefecture-level city of Jinchang, the China Central Television reported.

Rescue operation was underway. The cause of the incident was not immediately known.

—UNI