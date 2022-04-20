Nimrat Kaur terms reports of her dating Ravi Shastri as fiction

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur has termed as 'fiction' reports published about her dating Ravi Shastri, the coach of the Indian cricket team .

In a denial of the story, published in a section of the media, Nimrat, in a tongue-in-cheek tweet late on Monday evening, said, 'Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, Monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here's to trash free happy days ahead.'

The tweet came after reports that Nimrat Kaur is dating Ravi Shastri.

The reports said Ravi Shastri and Nimrat Kaur have been dating for two years now after meeting through a common friend. The two have made public appearances together as they have a deal with a German carmaker to launch its vehicles.

Ravi Shastri has also trashed the reports.