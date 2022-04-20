Nikki Bella says ex John Cena called her after she gave birth

Washington: American TV personality Nicki Bella revealed that she is good terms with her ex-boyfriend John Cena, despite splitting after six years together.

While promoting the new season of TV show 'Total Bellas', the 36-year-old former wrestler told Us Weekly, "John and I will be tied forever. I get that, like, we had a public relationship on a reality show for six years. All I have ever wanted was for him to be happy."

She added, "So, it makes me happy when I see that and, like, him kicking butt in the movie world and all that stuff. I love that!"

Bella, who split from the 43-year-old wrestler Cena in 2018, got engaged to Artem Chigvintsev in January, and the couple welcomed their first son, Matteo, in July. The actor, for his part, tied the knot Shay Shariatzadeh in October.

As per Us Weekly, Nikki's sister - Brie Bella welcomed her second child, a son named Buddy, with husband Bryan Danielson only one day after her twin gave birth.

Nikki told Us Weekly, "So with the baby, he reached out to Brie and I both. We have not had an individual conversation in gosh, I do not know how long, but it was very short and sweet!".

—ANI