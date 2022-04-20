Nikhil Siddhartha: Guests screened, safety precautions taken at wedding

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha, who got married to his long time girlfriend Pallavi Sharma amid lockdown, says all guests were screened and safety precautions were taken at his wedding.

Siddhartha took to his Instagram, where he shared a video of southern star Raja Ravindra entering the venue. He is seen then using sanitiser and a mask.

In the clip, the actor''s temperature is then seen being taken before entering the ceremony.

"Keeping in mind the Govt Guidelines on COVID19... All Guests were screened and safety precautions taken at #NikhilPallaviWedding today. Here is Raja Ravindra Entering the ceremony and being screened A#lockdownwedding #nikpal.

Siddhartha, who rose to fame with "Happy Days" in 2007, has tied the knot with Dr Pallavi Sharma, reportedly his longtime girlfriend on Thursday.

He took to Instagram and shared a couple of snapshots from the haldi ceremony.

Siddhartha also shared a photograph on Instagram Stories from the wedding. The caption read: "Pallavi and Nikhil. Mask here, sanitisers there, love everywhere."

A fanpage on the photo-sharing website with the name of Silver Screen Celebrities shared a string of photographs and videos from the actor''s wedding.

In one image, guests can be seen wearing masks.

Siddhartha is known for popular films such as "Yuvatha", "Alasyam Amrutham", "Veedu Theda", "Swamy Ra Ra", "Karthikeya", "Surya vs Surya", "Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada", "Keshava", "Kirrak Party" and "Arjun Suravaram".

--IANS