Night-Shelters Should Have All Necessary Facilities: Yogi

Lucknow: With sudden rains intensifying cold in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed the District Magistrates of the state to ensure that all night shelters are equipped with essential amenities.

Mr Yogi here asked all the DMs, Senior Superintendents and Superintendents of Police, Chief Development Officer, SDMs, including senior officials, to make certain that no individual sleeps in the open.

Not only the night shelters have the needed facilities, they should also be used by the needy, he said. Besides, appropriate security arrangements should also be made by the SSP through the Station House Officers (SHOs) concerned.

Blankets will also be distributed and camp-fires lit at various places to protect people from the cold, the CM added. UNI