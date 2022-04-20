Night curfew in Karnataka till January 2

Bengaluru: Karnataka government on Wednesday imposed night curfew for ten days across the state as a precautionary measures amid new Covid-19 virus scare.

The state government announced a night curfew from 2200 hrs starting tonight till January 2, 2021. Earlier, the government also banned New Year's Eve parties in Karnataka to curb the virus spread.

Speaking to newsmen here, Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa said the night curfew will in force from 2200 hrs to 0600 hrs. The decision has been taken following the threat of new strain of Covid-19. The night curfew will be strictly followed on the covid-19 guidelines.

This (new coronavirus variant) is something that has worried the people of the state and the country, we have come to know that a person who has arrived in Chennai has been found infected. We have to be extra cautious. Whoever comes from outside they will be checked at the airports itself before allowing them," Yediyurappa said.

—UNI