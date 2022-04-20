Nigerian troops kill Boko Haram terrorists, retake 'lost' town: Army spokesman

Abuja: Nigerian troops killed some Boko Haram terrorists while retaking a town "lost" to them earlier in the country's northeast region, said a spokesman for the Army on Tuesday.

Mohammed Yerima, the army spokesman, told Xinhua that the town of Marte and its surrounding areas in the northern state of Borno was cleared of terrorists who had laid siege to the region for some days.

On Sunday, Ibrahim Attahiru, the country's new army chief, ordered the troops to recover the town within 48 hours from the Boko Haram terrorists who reportedly had taken over the area and hoisted their flag a few days ago.

The troops successfully recovered the town in less than 48 hours, said Yerima, who declined to give the exact figure of terrorists killed during the military operation.

The troops, backed by air cover of the Nigerian Air Force, successfully swept through Marte, destroying several improvised explosive devices and landmines placed across their routes, he said.

"The gallant troops are currently in total control of the general area," he added.

The Boko Haram group has been trying to establish an Islamist state in north-eastern Nigeria since 2009. The jihadist group has also extended its attacks to countries in the Lake Chad Basin. (ANI)