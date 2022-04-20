Nifty trades above 11,000; banking, finance stocks surge

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices surged on Monday morning with the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rising above the 11,000-mark.

Healthy buying activity was witnessed in the banking and finance stocks. Both the S&P BSE Banking and Finance indices surged over 2 per cent.

Around 10.10 a.m., Nifty was trading at 11,009.10, higher by 107.40 points or 0.99 per cent from its previous close of 10,901.70.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 37,394.61, higher by 374.47 or 1.01 per cent from it previous close of 37,020.14. It opened at 37,409.03 and has so far touched intra-day high of 37,433.43 and a low of 37,228.13 points.

—IANS