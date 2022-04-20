Nifty hits 13K for 1st time, Sensex above 44,400

Mumbai: The Indian equity indices surged to fresh record highs on Tuesday morning with the NSE Nifty50 crossing the 13,000 mark for the first time ever.

Nifty has touched a record high of 13,029.50 points, while the BSE Sensex hit an all-time high of 44,422.26.

Around 9.30, Nifty was at 13,011.30, higher by 84.85 points or 0.66 per cent from its previous close of 12,926.45 points.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 44,415.16, higher by 338.01 points or 0.77 per cent from the previous close of 44,077.15.

Healthy buying was witnessed in banking, finance and auto stocks.

The top gainers on the Sensex so far were Maruti Suzuki India, HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank.

--IANS