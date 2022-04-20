Nicki Minaj Particular About Sex

Los Angeles: The 32-year-old pop star is currently dating Meek Hill. "I demand that I climax. I think women should demand that. I have a friend who's never had an orgasm in her life. In her life. That hurts my heart. It's cuckoo to me. We always have orgasm interventions where we, like, show her how to do stuff. "We'll straddle each other, saying, 'You gotta get on him like that and do it like this.' She says she's a pleaser. I'm a pleaser, but it's 50/50," the "Anaconda" hitmaker told Cosmopolitan magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Hill, 28, had denied rumours he and Minaj are engaged despite presenting her with a 15-carat heart-shaped white and yellow diamond ring last month. But the singer hopes to settle down in the next few years. "Ten years from now, I will have two children, unless my husband wants three. I will be into my fitness a lot more, I will stop yo-yo dieting, and I'll be a housewife with careers that I can run from home. "I want to be able to cook for my children, bake cookies for them, and watch them grow up. I just want to be Mommy. Take them to school, go to the parent-teacher conference, help them with their homework, and put their work on the refrigerator," she said.