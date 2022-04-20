Nickel futures advance on spot demand

New Delhi: Nickel prices on Monday rose 1.37 per cent to Rs 953.30 per kg in futures trade as speculators built positions on rising demand from alloy makers in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for June delivery gained Rs 12.90, or 1.37 per cent, to Rs 953.30 per kg in a business turnover of 1,433 lots.

Similarly, the metal for July delivery traded higher by Rs 12.30, or 1.31 per cent, at Rs 953.60 per kg in a business turnover of 130 lots.

Rising demand in spot market from alloy makers mainly supported the price rise in nickel futures, analysts said. PTI