Nick Jonas understands Malik's exit from One Direction

Los Angeles: Former Jonas Brothers star Nick Jonas says he can understand how the "pressure" from being in the boy band made Zayn Malik quit. Jonas can relate to the difficulties caused by being in such a hugely successful group with such an intense fan base and why those difficulties made Malik decide to leave the band on Wednesday, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Jonas is grateful he was in his band, which broke up in 2013 after eight years together, with his brothers Joe and Kevin, so no matter what happened with their career, they knew their family bond came first. In an interview with 'Entertainment Tonight', Jonas said: "It's a lot of pressure. I think that my situation was really unique, I had family with me. I feel like it is a tough world already, and I was thankful to have family and walk through it with them, but it's all about how you balance it, and trying to implement a few moments of normalcy and quietness in a really crazy ride." The 22-year-old musician has sent a message of support to Malik, the rest of One Direction -- Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne -- and the group's fans, in the wake of Malik's departure. "I feel for the fans, and totally understand fame as well and what he's going through, all the best to all of them," added the "Jealous" hitmaker. Malik, 22, revealed he decided to leave One Direction after five years, during which time they became the biggest pop band in the world, because he wanted to live a normal life. IANS