Nick Gordon 'devastated' over Bobbi Kristina Brown's death

Los Angeles: Nick Gordon is said to be "devastated" over girlfriend Bobbi Kristina Brown's untimely demise. Bobbi Kristina died aged 22 yesterday, nearly six months after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub of her home, her family said. While he is facing his share of legal woes in the wake of the 22-year-old's death, he is still "devastated" over the news, reported People magazine. "Nick is very upset. You can say what you want about him and Bobbi Kristina, but he really did love her very much, and is devastated that she is gone." Bobbi Kristina and Gordon, who was raised like a son by the late Whitney Houston, began a romantic relationship in 2012 shortly after Houston's death. The pair referred to each other as husband and wife on social media but they were never married. Gordon was one of the first people to discover Brown's unconscious body in the bathtub of their Roswell, Georgia, home on January 31. Gordon is also facing a USD 10 million lawsuit filed by Bobbi Kristina's conservators. In the papers, they accuse him of domestic abuse and stealing money. PTI