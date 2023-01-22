NIA team visits Narwal twin-blast site in J-K

Jammu: Officials have stated that a special team from the National Investigation Agency inspected the scene of the twin blasts on Sunday.

Nine persons were hurt on Saturday as a result of back-to-back blasts in Narwal, an area on the outskirts of Jammu City. The twin explosions in an SUV parked at a repair shop and a vehicle at a nearby junkyard in the Transport Nagar area are being investigated as possible cases of improvised explosive devices, according to police.

The blasts took place while local security forces were preparing for the approaching Republic Day celebrations and the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress party.—Inputs from Agencies