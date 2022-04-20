Nia Sharma: Those blessed with good looks don''t click a lot of selfies

Mumbai: Television actress Nia Sharma has shared a stunning photograph of herself and said that the ones addicted to selfies are only trying to convince themselves they are good looking.

Nia took to Instagram, where she posted a selfie dressed in a black spaghetti top.

"Those blessed with good looks don''t click a lot of selfies.. The ones addicted to selfies are only trying to convince themselves they''re good looking. I''m the latter category," she captioned the image.

On the professional front, Nia was last seen in the hit TV show "Naagin 4".

--IANS