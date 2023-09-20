    Menu
    Crime

    NIA seeks information about 43 gangsters

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September20/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has released pictures of forty-three gangsters and is seeking information related to their illegal properties, businesses, and associates.

    The agency has also provided a WhatsApp number (72900009373) for giving any information.

    The list includes gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Kala Jathedi, Kala Rana, Goldy Brar, Chhenu Pehalwan, Lakhbir Singh Randa, and Kaushal Chaudhary.

    "If you have any information about properties, assets, businesses owned by them or in the names of their associates, friends, and relatives, please send a WhatsApp message to +91 7290009373," NIA posted on X.

    NIA said that it wants to completely uproot their entire network and ban all kinds of illegal activities associated with them.

    —IANS

    Categories :CrimeTags :NIA investigation Criminal networks Property seizures Law enforcement Gangster associates Asset tracking Crime prevention NIA's wanted list
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in