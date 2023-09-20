NIA seeks information about 43 gangsters

New Delhi: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has released pictures of forty-three gangsters and is seeking information related to their illegal properties, businesses, and associates.

The agency has also provided a WhatsApp number (72900009373) for giving any information.

The list includes gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Kala Jathedi, Kala Rana, Goldy Brar, Chhenu Pehalwan, Lakhbir Singh Randa, and Kaushal Chaudhary.

"If you have any information about properties, assets, businesses owned by them or in the names of their associates, friends, and relatives, please send a WhatsApp message to +91 7290009373," NIA posted on X.

NIA said that it wants to completely uproot their entire network and ban all kinds of illegal activities associated with them.

—IANS