NIA searches 30 places in multiple states as part of its probe into terrorist-gangster nexus case

NIA Conducts Extensive Searches Across Four States and Chandigarh in a Major Clampdown on Terrorist-Gangster Nexus, Emphasizing on Disruption of Terror Networks and Seizure of Illegally Acquired Assets.

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out searches in four states and a Union Territory as part of its probe into the terrorist-gangster nexus case, sources said.

Extensive searches were being carried out by the NIA at 30 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh in the terrorist-gangster nexus case, a source said.



An NIA spokesperson had earlier said that as part of its efforts to disrupt and dismantle such terror and mafia networks and their support infrastructure, the NIA has adopted several targeted strategies in recent months, including attachment and seizure of properties derived from 'proceeds of terrorism'.

—PTI