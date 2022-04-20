NIA refutes reports of dubious bills claimed by officer in J-K, inquiry findings submitted to MHA

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday dismissed social media reports, circulating about dubious bills claimed by a Superintended (SP) rank officer of the agency based in Jammu and Kashmir.





In an official statement, the NIA said that an inquiry was conducted and the allegations were found to be false. The finding of the inquiry has been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).





"In some media, an article is circulating about dubious bills claimed by an SP rank officer of NIA based in Jammu and Kashmir. In this context, an inquiry was conducted into the allegations and they were found to be false and baseless. The finding of the inquiry has been submitted to MHA," said the probe agency.





It added that during his stint with NIA, the officer has demonstrated the "highest standards of professionalism and integrity".





Stating that reporting of unverified facts causes "dissatisfaction and demotivation" amongst various ranks and has the potential to adversely impact their performance, the NIA said it is fully committed to maintaining the highest level of probity amongst its workforce and does not condone any misdemeanour of any rank and file. (ANI)



