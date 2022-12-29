NIA raids 56 PFI-linked locations in Kerala

New Delhi (The Hawk): In connection with a terror conspiracy case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at more than 56 places in Kerala connected to the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI) and its members.

The raids began early on Thursday and are still ongoing.

In a recent report presented to a Kerala court, the NIA claimed that the banned PFI's leaders were in contact with Al Qaeda via a variety of channels.

This NIA report was provided to the Kerala court.

The NIA has further asserted that the PFI members were in charge of a secret wing that they planned to make public later.

The NIA recently seized a few gadgets during operations. The NIA discovered that the PFI leaders had been in contact with Al Qaeda during the examination of those gadgets. They also had a hidden wing, the person claimed.

The NIA broke up the PFI network in its entirety during prior statewide raids. The PFI was subsequently outlawed, and all of its leaders were detained.

According to a statement from the government, "The Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates, affiliates, or fronts have been found to be involved in serious offences, including terrorism and its financing, targeted brutal killings, disobeying the country's constitutional order, upsetting public order, etc., which are detrimental to the integrity, security, and sovereignty of the country.

The Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates, including the Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, have been designated as terrorist organisations by the Ministry of Home Affairs in order to stop the organization's nefarious activities.

(Inputs from Agencies)