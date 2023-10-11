NIA raids 20 places in 6 states in PFI's Phulwari Sharif case; seizes substantial cache of crucial evidence

New Delhi [India]: In a massive crackdown against the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out extensive search operations at twenty different locations in six states in connection with a case linked to Bihar's Phulwari Sharif terror conspiracy case.

The Bihar's Phulwari Sharif terror case is being probed by the agency for the last one year.

These searches were carried out at premises in various regions, including Fazalpur, Shaheen Bagh, Okhla, and Chandni Chowk in Delhi; Bhopal district in Madhya Pradesh; Thane and Mumbai in Maharashtra; Tonk and Gangapur City districts in Rajasthan; and in the regions of Lucknow, Siddharth Nagar, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Kanpur, and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, searches were conducted in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

These operations were part of an ongoing investigation into cases linked with the PFI, and their involvement in unlawful and anti-national activities.

During the searches, a substantial cache of crucial evidence in the ongoing case was found, said the NIA, adding "This evidence includes various digital devices such as laptops, mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, pen drives, and hard discs."

"Furthermore, incriminating documents have been recovered during the operations," the NIA also said.

Additionally, the agency further said, a significant amount of Indian currency, with a face value of Rs 8.5 lakhs has been seized in connection with the instant case.

The case was initially reregistered at Phulwari Sharif Police Station in Bihar's Patna district on July 12 last year. Following its investigation, the NIA re-registered this case on July 22 last year.

The core allegation of this case centres around the gathering of individuals with suspicious intent in the Phulwarisharif area of Patna.

On July 11 last year, a raid was executed by the officers of Phulwari Sharif Police Station, based on confidential information. This operation targeted the rented residence of Athar Parvez, culminating in the discovery of incriminating materials closely associated with the PFI.

Notably, a document titled "India 2047 Towards Rule of Islam in India, Internal Document: Not for circulation" was among the findings.

The investigation led to the apprehension of several suspects at the initial stages. The accused in this case, namely Athar Parvej, Md Jalaluddin Khan, Nooruddin Zangi alias Advocate Nooruddin, and Arman Malick alias Imteyaz Anwer, were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in this matter.

To date, the NIA has submitted three chargesheets against a total of 13 suspects in this case.

During the course of investigations, a total of 17 accused persons have been taken into custody. They are alleged to have been actively involved in furthering the unlawful activities of PFI, including the illicit funnelling of funds from overseas to the members of the outfit and suspects in this case.

Previously, the NIA conducted multiple searches in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala in order to collect evidence against the accused persons and suspects in the present case.

During the ongoing investigations, the NIA apprehended Anwar Rashid, a former member of the banned organization Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

named suspects Athar Parvej, Manjar Parvej, and others, all working towards advancing the agenda of the PFI. Their aim has been the pursuit and establishment of an Islamic Rule in India by the year 2047," said the NIA.

"Following the ban on SIMI, its members, including Anwar Rashid, were associated with Wahadat-e-Islami, an organization formed by former SIMI members, and continued to promote the ideology of Islamic rule in India," it said.

As per NIA investigations, Anwar Rashid, in his association with a publication house was involved in the supply of material for promoting the ideology of the PFI, specifically the establishment of Islamic Rule in India.

