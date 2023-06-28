NIA files supplementary charge sheet in Maoist funding case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed its first supplementary charge sheet into the Communist Party of India (Maoist) terror financing case for the revival of the banned outfit’s Magadh zone of Bihar, an official said.

The charge sheet against Abhinav alias Gaurav Kumar, who lives in Aurangabad, Bihar, was filed before the NIA Special Court in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Abhinav was arrested on January 3 and has been charged under multiple sections of the IPC and UAPA.

"A cadre of the CPI (Maoist), Abhinav was part of the conspiracy to raise funds for the banned terror organisation, as per NIA investigations. He was also found to have motivated ex-cadres of CPI (Maoist) for the revival of CPI (Maoist) in Magadh zone, and worked as a conduit between the outfit’s operatives and other stakeholders of Magadh zone in Jharkhand and Bihar," the NIA said.

After finding out that CPI (Maoist) cadres and overground workers (OWGs) were running a terror funding network, the NIA registered the case 'suo moto'.

The conspiracy was aimed at raising funds for the procurement of arms and ammunition and recruitment of new cadres in active liaison with incarcerated Maoists and OWGs lodged in various jails to revive and strengthen Maoist activities in the Magadh region.

Along with Abhinav, the NIA arrested other accused: Tarun Kumar, Pradyuman Sharma, and Anandi Paswan.

The agency had charge-sheeted two of the accused on January 20.

NIA investigations revealed that Pradyuman, along with others, hatched the conspiracy and had been raising funds by extorting contractors and other businesses for the purpose of buying weapons to carry out their criminal plans. They were also engaged in the training of CPI (Maoist) cadres.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.—Inputs from Agencies