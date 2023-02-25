NIA files supplementary charge sheet against Maoist cadre for civilian killing in Bihar

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Saturday that it had filed the third supplementary charge sheet against a CPI (Maoist) cadre in the case of the kidnapping and killing of Naresh Singh Bhokta in Bihar.

Authorities from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) claim that on November 2, 2018, Bhokta was abducted and transported to a "jan adalat" in the Aurangabad area, where the senior leadership of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) issued orders to have Bhokta killed after the court deemed him to be a police informant.

Before the NIA took over the investigation, the case had been filed with the Madanpur police.

The officer stated that seven suspects have had charge sheets filed against them by the Bihar Police.

"The accused chargesheeted today is Ajay Singh. Investigations have revealed that Singh, along with other CPI (Maoist) cadres, was actively involved in the abduction and murder of Bhokta. Singh was arrested on September 1, 2022," said the official.

"The weapons used in the incident have been seized and their forensic examination has been completed. The three vehicles used by the CPI (Maoist) cadres in the incident have also been seized. During investigation, the NIA has also been able to unearth the involvement of top CPI (Maoist) commanders, including a politburo member, in the conspiracy hatched for the brutal murder, which was carried out to create terror in the society while propagating the false and fallacious ideology of people's war against the state," the NIA said.—Inputs from Agencies