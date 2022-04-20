NIA Files Charge Sheet In Amroha Delhi Terror Module Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Friday filed a charge sheet in a Delhi court against 10 suspects in a case involving a terror module in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh's Amroha.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar listed the matter for consideration on July 4. The charge sheet was filed under various provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the accused, including Mohammed Suhail, a mufti in a seminary in Amroha.

Suhail along with Delhi resident Mohammad Faiz formed a terror module inspired by the ISIS and called it Harkat-ul-harb-e-Islam, the NIA said in its over 5,000-page charge sheet.

The agency said that the group was self financed and self radicalised after going through insidious material online. Last December, the NIA along with the police of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi carried out searches in Amroha, Delhi and other parts of the country. During the probe it was found that the plan was to carry out explosions and 'fidayeen' strikes at crowded places in and around Delhi, the NIA had said, adding that the terror group was at an advanced stage of bomb making as during raids, 25 kg of explosives, a country made rocket launcher, 12 pistols and 112 clocks to work as timers. Faiz was arrested in April and he was the person who arranged weapons and had even gone to Tral, Rajouri and Bandipora last year to "learn" weapons training from militant, the agency had said. PTI