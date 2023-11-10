NIA files 3rd chargesheet in Lawrence Bishnoi, Babbar Khalsa International terror gangster network case

New Delhi [India]: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed the third chargesheet in gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Babbar Khalsa International terror gangster network case.

The second supplementary chargesheet has crucial details of the involvement of the accused persons in the terror-related activities. The move takes the total number of accused charge-sheeted by the NIA so far in this case to 21.

The four individuals named in the chargesheet are Darman Singh alias Darmanjot Kahlon, Parveen Wadhwa alias Prince, Yudhvir Singh alias Sadhu, and Vikas Singh.

On March 24 this year, the NIA filed its initial chargesheet against 14 accused, followed by the first supplementary chargesheet on August 9 against three additional individuals.

All the accused have been charged with criminal conspiracy to unleash a wave of terror under Section 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 17, 18, 18(B) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Darman is one of the key links between Canada-based absconder Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, an operative of the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International and Lawrence Bishnoi terror and crime syndicate, said the NIA, which has taken significant steps in dismantling the gangster-terror network associated with Babbar Khalsa International and Lawrence Bishnoi organised criminal gang.



Operating from the United States, the anti-terror agency said, Darman has been actively involved in a range of criminal activities, including the smuggling of weapons, explosives, and drugs or heroin from across the border-- originating in Pakistan for consumption in India.

Parveen is one of the associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi terror syndicate, said the NIA, adding he was a "linchpin" in the dissemination of vital information among the members of the terror gang.

"Investigations indicate that Parveen was instrumental in coordinating communication channels, enabling seamless interactions among gang members, even those incarcerated in different jails," said the NIA.

Yudhvir has figured as the Chief Arms Procurer of the Lawrence Bishnoi terror syndicate, the counter-terrorism agency said.

"Yudhvir's role and expertise extends to facilitating the procurement of arms and ammunition from foreign countries," the NIA said.



It said that Vikas is another associate of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang who has been involved in providing sanctuary to different gang members involved in executing terror attacks and criminal operations across multiple states.

Notably, the NIA pointed out that Vikash provided safe harbour to the gang members responsible for the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) terror attack at the Punjab Police State Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali.

The NIA further said it has seized arms, ammunition and other incriminatory digital devices and documents from the accused. "The investigations further led the NIA to the hideouts set up across Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, which were being used to harbour the gangsters and store weapons."

—ANI