NIA court hands 3 fake currency racketeers varying jail terms

New Delhi: A special NIA court here has handed three people varying jail terms while also imposing a fine for smuggling Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in the 2018 Chikkodi case, an official said on Thursday.

The court pronounced the judgement in the case pertaining to the seizure of FICN with a face value of Rs 82,000 from Ashok Mahadev Kumbar, who had received it from another arrested accused Dalim Mia aka Jalim.

The court sentenced Mia, Kumbar and Shukruddin Shekh aka Sukruddin Ansari.

The case pertains to the seizure of fake currency from Chikkodi and the NIA had registered a case in April 2018.

During investigation, three more people, Rajendra Patil aka Desai, Gangadhar Kolkar aka Gangappa Kolkar, and Shahanoyaj Kasuri aka Shahnawaz were arrested in connection with the case.

After the completion of the investigation, the NIA had filed chargesheets against all the six accused persons.

The official said that investigation revealed that the FICN were smuggled across the India-Bangladesh border. The court convicted three chargesheeted accused and sentenced them to six years of imprisonment plus a fine of Rs 5,000. The accused were also convicted under Section 489C and 120B of the IPC and sentenced to five years imprisonment plus a fine of Rs 5,000 and two years of imprisonment plus a fine of Rs 5,000.

The official said that trial against the remaining three chargesheeted accused is continuing.

The official said that further investigation against absconding accused Saddam Sekh and Hakim Sekh, both residents of Bangladesh, along with Indian fugitive Sariful Islam aka Sarifulla is continuing.

