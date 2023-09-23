NIA confiscates Canada-based SFJ terrorist Pannu's properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh

New Delhi/chandigarh: An official from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said Saturday that they had seized Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's home and land in Amritsar, Punjab, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, further tightening their grip on the "designated individual terrorist" from Canada. Pannu is the self-proclaimed general counsel of the outlawed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit.

According to a spokesperson for the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the action is a major step forward in the country's crackdown on the terror and secessionist network being operated from various countries, including Canada. The action followed confiscation orders passed by the Special NIA Court, SAS Nagar, Mohali (Punjab).

The official stated that among the confiscated assets were a 46-kanal (5.7 acre) plot of farmland in the Khankot hamlet of Amritsar and a 1/4 interest in a home in the sector 15/C neighbourhood of Chandigarh.—Inputs from Agencies