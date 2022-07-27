NIA arrests youth for seeking to revive Maoist unit

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said that they have arrested one accused who was allegedly involved in revival of Magadh Zone of outlawed CPI-Maoist.

Tarun Kumar was found involved in raising funds for the CPI-Maoist, and was also trying to revive the Magadh Zone by encouraging the old cadres to join the banned outfit again again to carry out violent acts, an NIA official said.

"Communist Party of India-Maoist's prominent cadre Pradyuman Sharma, alongwith Yogendra Ravidas, Nagendra Giri (armed cadre of CPI-Maoist), Abhinav, Dhananjay Paswan (arms supplier to CPI-Maoist) and others were conspiring to revive the CPI-Maoist organization in the Magadh Zone," the official added.

In furtherance of such violent and disruptionist plans, they had also conspired to raise funds for procurement of arms and ammunition and training of cadres in fabrication of IEDs. They were also planning to link up with incarcerated Maoists and OGWs in various jails for commission of violent crimes.

The case had been registered suo moto by NIA in 2021.—IANS



