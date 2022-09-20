NIA arrests one in Bengal in Maoist case of Assam's Cachar

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a Maoist identified as Samrat Chakraborty alias Amit alias Argha from West Bengal's Mahispata for his involvement in the CPI (Maoist) case of Cachar District of Assam.



Chakraborty was arrested on Monday.



The case relates to the arrest of veteran Maoist leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee alias Jyotish alias Kabir, alias Kanchan Da of West Bengal, a Central Committee Member and an ideologue and strategist of CPI(Maoist). The accused Kanchan Da had been assigned the task to establish the organisation in Assam and to further spread the roots Northeast in particular.



On September 2, the NIA filed the charge sheet against six arrested accused before the special NIA Court in Assam.



Further investigations in the case revealed that accused Samrat Chakraborty alias Amit alias Argha alias Nirmal alias Nirman alias Nilkamal Sikdar was an active member of CPI (Maoist) organisation based in West Bengal.



He was a linkman in clandestine communication between the top hierarchy of CPI (Maoist) organisation and the arrested accused Kanchan Da.



Samrat Chakraborty had visited Cachar district of Assam on several occasions to assist senior Maoist leader Kanchan da in furthering the activities of the CPI (Maoist) organisation in Assam and NE states on the specific instructions of the Eastern Regional Bureau of the party.



Further investigation in the matter is on.

—IANS