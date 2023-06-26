NIA arrests fourth accused in CPI (Maoist) revival case in Bihar

New Delhi: An officer with the NIA claimed on Monday that they have detained one person in connection with the CPI (Maoist) terror funding case and plans to resurrect the outlawed group in the Magadh zone of Bihar.

Anandi Paswan, 46, was detained, and according to a representative for the National Investigation Agency (NIA), he has more than five criminal cases lodged against him at various police stations in Bihar.

The NIA said that on February 12, 2018, they conducted a raid at the home of Paswan, a resident of Nirakhpur village in the Kinjar area of Arwal district, and seized illegal weaponry and ammunition.—Inputs from Agencies