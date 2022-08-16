NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of student's death, issues notice to Raj govt

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken a suo motu cognizance of the death of a Class three student, belonging to Scheduled Caste, studying in Sarasvati Vidyalaya in Rajasthan's Jalore, who was allegedly beaten up by the headmaster of the school and later died during the course of the medical treatment.

The Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Rajasthan calling for a detailed report in the matter, including the present status of the investigation being conducted by the police and action taken against the responsible headmaster.

The commission said that the Director General of Police (DGP), Rajasthan is expected to explain as to why the FIR in the matter was not registered by the police for 23 days in spite of efforts by the family of the victim.

Apart from the status of payment of the Statutory Relief under provisions of the SC/ST Act, the Commission has also sought information from the state government as to what steps have been taken or proposed to be taken to ensure that such inhuman and cruel acts are not done with the vulnerable sections of the society, including the SC and ST.

The commission has asked the state government and the police chief to submit the response within four weeks.

