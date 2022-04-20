NHRC Seeks Report On Prisoners Found HIV Positive In UP

Lucknow: Taking cognisance of media reports that 24 prisoners had tested positive for HIV in the Gorakhpur district jail in the last four months, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought detailed reports on the matter within six weeks.

According to a release issued by the NHRC, the commission has issued notices to the chief secretary and IG (Prisons) of Uttar Pradesh calling for detailed reports within six weeks along with the steps taken to deal with the menace.

"It has also been observed that the contents of the news report, if true, indicate a sorry state of affairs in the jails of Uttar Pradesh. Seemingly, there is an urgent need to conduct a probe into the matter to determine the cause of the spread of HIV infection among prisoners. It is also necessary to take immediate preventive measures so that other prisoners do not fall prey to the infection and those, who are suffering, are provided necessary medical treatment," the commision said.

According to a media report, carried on the 28th February, 2018, the jail administration has claimed that the disease did not spread inside the jail and the prisoners were already infected when they arrived. Most of them have been jailed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the release said.

As reported, in the month of October last year, on the initiative of Uttar Pradesh State AIDS Control Society, a camp was started to conduct blood tests on the prisoners to detect HIV in which, several of the prisoners were tested.

Those found infected include 21 undertrials and three convicts, including a woman. PTI