NHRC Recommends UP Govt To Pay Rs 5 Lakh To Family Of Man Killed In 'Fake Encounter'

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission has recommended the government of Uttar Pradesh to pay Rs 5 lakh as relief to the next of kin of a gym trainer who was shot dead allegedly by some police personnel in a "fake encounter" in Noida in February, the rights panel said Tuesday.

The commission has asked the chief secretary of the state to submit a compliance report along with proof of payment within six weeks, after receipt of its recommendations.

"The NHRC has recommended the government of Uttar Pradesh to pay Rs 5 lakh as relief to the next of kin of Jitendra Yadav, the gym trainer, who was shot dead by some police personnel in a fake encounter in Noida on the night of February 3, 2018," the NHRC said in a statement.

The commission on February 5 had registered the case suo motu on the basis of media reports about the incident. "During the course of inquiry and response to its notices, the government of Uttar Pradesh informed the commission that allegations levelled against the police personnel were substantiated and charge sheet has been submitted against one sub-inspector," it said.

"Efforts are being made to arrest the remaining three accused police personnel including one sub-inspector and two constables," it said.

The commission held that based on these facts a case of violation of human rights of the victim is made out and the state government is "vicariously liable" to pay monetary relief to the next of kin of the deceased, the statement said.

Accordingly, it had asked the state government to show cause why it should not recommend monetary relief to the next of kin of the deceased.

"However, having received no response to the show cause notice, the commission concluded that it shows that the state government had nothing to say in the matter, and hence recommended the payment of Rs 5 lakh as relief," the NHRC said.