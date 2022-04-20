NHRC Notice To UP Over Deaths In Unchahar Thermal Plant Blast

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over the deaths in a boiler blast at a thermal power plant in the state.

Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports about the death of 30 persons and injuries to 64 others at the National Thermal Power Corporation's Unchahar plant in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the NHRC sought a high-level probe into the matter and directed the Chief Secretary for a detailed report within six weeks.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, the NHRC said the high-level probe was immediately required to ascertain negligence and errors, if any, behind the incident, which involves the Right to Life.

It said there was a need to ensure that such tragedies did not recur.

It directed the state government to ensure that the bereaved families were suitably compensated by way of monetary relief without delay.

On Wednesday, a boiler at the thermal power plant burst, resulting in a massive fire. The unit was the sixth at the NTPC and was commissioned on March 31, according to officials.

Union Power Minister R.K. Singh has denied claims by some political leaders and families of the deceased that negligence caused the accident.