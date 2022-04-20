NHRC Issues Notice To UP Govt Over Insensitivity Of UP Police In Saharanpur

Lucknow: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC ) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh where policemen on duty at a police control room (PCR) van refused to carry two grievously injured boys to the hospital saying that the vehicle will get smudged.

Later crucial time was lost in carrying them in a Tempo by public, where both were declared dead by the doctors.

The Commission has issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh calling for a detailed report in the matter within six weeks including the action taken against the delinquent police officials.

The Commission on Monday observed that the reported insensitive and hard-hearted attitude of the police personnel has caused lose of two human lives. If they had taken the injured boys to the hospital timely, their lives could have been saved. The police personnel have not done their duty and due to their inaction, right to life of two young boys have been grossly violated. The Commission has also issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh, to inform the Commission, within six weeks about the number of ambulance vehicles functional in the area along with the status of the relief granted to the families of the deceased persons. According to the media reports carried on the January 20 last, two young boys met with an accident and sustained grievous injuries as their motorbike hit a pole and they fell into a nearby drain on the January 18 night. The people got them out of the drain in badly injured condition. The police was called by dialing helpline number (100). The police personnel, reportedly, reached the spot but they refused to carry the injured persons saying that the vehicle will get smudged due to blood of the injured persons. UNI