NHRC Issues Notice To UP Govt Over Custodial Death

Lucknow: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged death of a person in police custody in Kannauj.

NHRC has taken a suo motu cognizance of media reports that a man was died on the May 20, allegedly after he was thrashed in police custody in Kannauj. Reportedly, a case against the three police personnel, including the in-charge of the police post and two others has been registered.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news reports, if true, raise serious issue of violation of human rights. Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the UP Director General of Police on Wednesday seeking a detailed report in the matter after making a thorough enquiry by the officer not below the rank of Superintendent of Police of other district along with the status of the criminal case registered against the wrongdoer police personnel/ public servant within 4 weeks, including relief, if any provided to the family of the deceased. It has further observed that going by the contents of the media reports, it appears that the police personnel acted in a cruel manner amounting to violation of human rights of the victim. The police personnel have failed to perform their lawful duty as instead of providing lawful protection to the man in their custody, they abused their power.

According to the media reports, published on Wednesday, Ravindra Kumar and his brother Devendra were taken to police station over a property issue. Devendra was released within an hour but Ravindra was detained and allegedly beaten up in the police custody. The family members were not allowed to meet him and later, he was thrown by the police personnel at the doorstep of his house with injuries. Subsequently, he was 'succumbed to his wounds'. UNI