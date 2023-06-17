NHPC To Provide Consultancy Services To KSEB For Accelerating Hydro Potential Of Kerala

New Delhi (The Hawk): NHPC Limited and Kerala State Electricity Board Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding under which NHPC will provide consultancy services to KSEB as its Owner’s Engineer for vetting of design of KSEB’s ongoing projects as well as of projects in the pipeline. Under the MoU, NHPC and KSEB come together for accelerated development of the hydroelectric potential of the state of Kerala, in the most techno-commercially viable manner, as an enabler towards clean energy transition.

The MoU was signed by Executive Director (Strategy Business Development and Consultancy), NHPC, Rajat Gupta and Director (Generation - Civil), KSEB Limited, Radhakrishnan G, on 16th June, 2023.

A brief meeting was also held with Chairman & Managing Director, KSEB Ltd. before signing of the MoU; the KSEB CMD complimented CMD, NHPC, R.K. Vishnoi for associating with KSEB for this purpose and expressed his strong belief and faith in NHPC’s technical prowess and expertise.