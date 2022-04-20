NHPC carries out large scale covid vaccination drive

Covid 19 vaccination being carried at IREDA, New Delhi for employees of MOP, MNRE and PSUs/ organizations under MOP and MNRE

New Delhi (The Hawk): As per direction of Shri R.K. Singh, Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) (Power and New & Renewable Energy) & Minister of State (Skill Development and Entrepreneurship), Government of India, NHPC Limited is undertaking large scale covid vaccination drives for employees of Ministry of Power and various CPSUs/ organizations under Ministry of Power in Delhi / NCR region. The vaccination drive is being carried out for the safety of power sector personnel so that uninterrupted power supply on a 24x7 basis is ensured.



NHPC organized a vaccination drive at IREDA, New Delhi yesterday on 7th May, 2021 in association with Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi. A total of 117 employees (between the age of 18 to 44) from MOP, NHPC, IREDA, PFC, NSPCL, NTPC, MNRE, NEEPCO and CEA received their first dosage of Covishield vaccine during the drive. The vaccination drive has been further extended till today ie. 8th May 2021 to enable vaccinations of more employees.

