NHA To Host The Two-Day Arogya Manthan Event In New Delhi

New Delhi (The Hawk): The National Health Authority (NHA), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) is organising ‘Arogya Manthan’ to celebrate five years of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and two years of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). The two-day event (25th and 26th September ‘23) at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi will be filled with insightful discussions and deliberations on challenges, trends, and best practices related to the two schemes.

Arogya Manthan 2023 is set to be graced by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers, Government of India who will deliver the keynote address at the Valedictory Session. To mark the celebration of the fifth-year anniversary of implementation of AB PM-JAY and second year anniversary of implementation of ABDM, Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, Minister of State (Health and FW), Dr. V.K. Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog, Shri Sudhansh Pant, Secretary (Health and FW) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) National Health Authority (NHA) will grace the occasion.

Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, Minister of State (Health and FW) will be presiding over the inaugural session scheduled on 25th September 2023. Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State (Health and FW) will present her address virtually during the inaugural session. The event will see active participation from other dignitaries, including policymakers from States and Union Territories (UTs), national experts from the healthcare sector along with representatives from academia, think-tanks, industry, and media.

Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, launched on 23rd September 2018, has scripted a saga of health, productivity and prosperity. With 5.5 Cr free hospitalizations worth Rs. 69,000 Cr, scheme has not only ensured good health for crores of poor and downtrodden families but has also protected their families from catastrophic healthcare expenditure.

The ABDM, launched on 27th September 2021, is a very ambitious scheme of government aimed at creating a digital highway connecting different stakeholders of healthcare ecosystems. Over last 2 years more than 45 Cr Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) have been created. Further, more than 30 Cr health records have been linked to these ABHA accounts. Scheme aims at leveraging digital technologies to strengthen healthcare delivery.

Both the flagship healthcare schemes aim to provide accessible, available, affordable and scalable healthcare to achieve the vision of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in India. Arogya Manthan will have various insightful panel discussion and interactive sessions on various aspects of AB PM-JAY and ABDM. There will be an inaugural session followed by a plenary session on ‘Universal Health Coverage, Convergence and Digital Health’, besides various other sessions related to implementation of the two flagship schemes. These sessions will be live streamed on the NHA Social Media handles: https://www.youtube.com/@AyushmnaNHA/streams

NHA would also be felicitating the best performing States & UTs and health facilities during the event.

More details about the Arogya Manthan 2023 shall be updated at: https://abdm.gov.in/arogyamanthan2023