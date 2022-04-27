NHA Rolls Out Nurse Module Of Health Professional Registry Under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

New Delhi (The Hawk): The National Health Authority (NHA) has rolled out the module for nurses on Health Professional Registry under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). The module for doctors from all systems of medicines and their onboarding is already in place in the Health Professional Registry and now with this nation-wide roll out of the Nurse Module, nurses providing health services across modern and traditional systems of medicine can also enroll on Healthcare Professional Registry. Applications for enrolment in the registry will be verified by the concerned councils. Going forward, NHA plans to enroll more categories of health professionals like Para-medicals, grass-root level community health workers (ASHAs), medical support staff, allied healthcare professionals etc. in the registry.

Health Professional Registry (HPR) is a comprehensive repository of all healthcare professionals involved in delivery of healthcare services across both modern and traditional systems of medicine. HPR is a core building block of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). Through HPR, healthcare professionals can onboard onto India’s digital health ecosystem and connect to patients to healthcare providers or vice versa with last mile coverage. Benefits of HPR include unique and trustable identity, online presence and discoverability along with telemedicine and unified digital services.

A health professional can become part of the HPR by registering on the website https://hpr.abdm.gov.in/ using their Aadhaar card or Driving License.

The National Health Authority (NHA) is the apex body of the Government of India leading the implementation for Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission ABDM in coordination with different ministries/departments of the Government of India, State Governments, and private sector/civil society organizations. It will bridge the existing gap amongst different stakeholders of the Healthcare ecosystem through digital highways. ABDM shall create a seamless online platform through the provision of a wide-range of data, information and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems while ensuring the security, confidentiality and privacy of health-related personal information. NHA also implements the flagship scheme, Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).