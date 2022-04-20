NGT Summons U'khand's Environment Secy

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday summoned the Uttarakhand's environment secretary on widening of Gangotri March for Chardham Yatra. The Uttarakhand secretary has to appear in person before the NGT tomorrow. The green court took a strict stand on collection of garbage and will also put its stance on cutting of trees in large numbers.

The NGT asked the Uttarakhand secretary, "Will you keep debris on the road?"

Under the Char Dham National Highway Connectivity Improvement programme sanctioned by the Centre, the 268 km-long-road is to be widened up to 12 metres.