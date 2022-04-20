NGT Slams UP, U'khand For 'Inaction' On Illegal Extraction Of Groundwater

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday slammed the Uttarakhand and the Uttar Pradesh governments for their "inaction" over large-scale illegal extraction of groundwater in ''critical'' and ''semi-critical'' zones in the states.

The NGT directed both the state governments to take remedial action in respect to individual industries as well as general measures to ensure that there is no extraction of groundwater without prior permission of the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA).

"Before any such permission is granted, the CGWA may ensure actual compliance of conditions of replenishment of groundwater with regard to the water table in areas so that there is no further deterioration of ''critical'', ''semi-critical and ''over exploited'' areas in terms of ground water availability," a bench headed by the tribunal''s Chairperson, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, said.

The NGT said that "any permission should be given based on study of availability of groundwater and periodical report that replenishment had resulted in improvement in ground situation." The tribunal directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the pollution control boards of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to ensure recovery of compensation from defaulters by taking appropriate coercive measures, including closure of erring industries, till deposits are made, apart from prosecution for violation of law, after following due procedure.

"The CPCB and the state pollution control boards may file further compliance status report as on April 30 after carrying out detailed inspections and also indicating compliance status," the bench said.

The green panel was hearing a plea filed by journalist Shailesh Singh seeking action against depleting groundwater levels in the country and prevention of its illegal extraction. PTI