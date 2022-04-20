NGT Slams Meerut Nagar Nigam For Failure To Manage Solid Waste

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has slammed the Meerut Nagar Nigam for failure to manage municipal solid waste in the city saying it has failed to perform its statutory duties and is responsible for damage to the environment and to the public health.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel was informed that Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has asked the Nagar Nigam to pay Rs 24 lakh as compensation for damage to the environment. "We direct Meerut Nagar Nigam to forthwith take remedial steps to comply with the law failing which there will be no other option except to direct prosecution of the Commissioner, Nagar Nigam, Meerut and take other steps, including a civil imprisonment, in execution of this order. Such compliance be ensured within one month," the bench also comprising Justices S P Wangdi and K Ramakrishnan, said.

The NGT directed the Commissioner of the Nagar Nigam to remain present in person along with the compliance report on September 16.

The tribunal took strong note of a report of the joint committee, comprising District Magistrate and state pollution control board, which said that solid waste was found dumped at the site in un-hygienic manner.

"Solid waste was found dumped at the site in unscientific & un-hygienic manner and a foul smell was observed near the dumping site. Plant and Machinery for handling of Solid Waste is not installed at the site. The waste is handled manually in unhygienic manner and not segregated before dumping," the report said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by the Meerut city resident Naveen Kumar and others against unscientific dumping of solid waste in village Ganwri on the bank of river Kaali.,

The plea alleged that 22 deaths have taken place and 200 people have been fallen ill due to mismanagement of the waste.