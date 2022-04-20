NGT Notice To UP On Sewage Disposal In Tronica City

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) today sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea alleging the lack of sewage mechanism and disposal of solid municipal waste in Trans Delhi Signature City in Ghaziabad.

A vacation bench headed by Justice Dalip Singh issued notices to the Yogi Adityanath government and the UP State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC) and sought their reply in two weeks.

The tribunal was hearing a petition filed by the Trans Delhi Signature City Resident Welfare Association (RWA) seeking directions for a long-term mechanism for disposal of sewage from the township earlier known as Tronica City.

The integrated industrial township was conceived in the 1990s to develop the industrially-backward area of Loni and to attract the untapped entrepreneurial skills of northeast Delhi.

Tronica can be accessed from Delhi through the traffic free Khajuri Pushta road which starts just next to Wazirabad Bridge.

The plea claimed that the RWA was severely affected by the "wrong interpretation and misreading" of the orders of the tribunal by authorities.

The petition said the respondents were citing the orders of the NGT passed in "Maily Se Nirmal Yamuna Revitalisation Project" and other related cases whereby colonies upstream of the Yamuna were strictly forbidden from releasing wastewater and sewage in the river as the water flows towards Delhi and its water is used for drinking.

"Polluting Yamuna water cannot be allowed under any circumstance as it would endanger the lifeline of Delhiites. As a corollary and logical consequence, the villages, towns, cities etc have to find some other viable way to dispose of their used water including sewage," the plea said.

It said that the petitioner RWA brought residential plots in a regularised and authorised township made by UPSIDC with certain promises and assurances.

"It is a normal presumption that in such an authorised colony the disposal of used water including sewage and drainage would be made available to its inhabitants. "The respondents ought to make a long term plan to dispose the used water which includes sewage/industrial effluents or drainage water. Making of Effluent Treatment Plants, Sewage Treatment Plants, laying of pipelines and pumping stations are some of the basic responsibilities of the respondents who cannot take refuge behind the orders of the tribunal and abdicate their primary responsibility," it said. PTI